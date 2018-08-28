Coach Frank Reich noted Tuesday that Mack (hamstring) has made good progress over the last two days, Greg Rakestraw of Colts Radio Network reports.

Mack has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring Aug. 9, so this nugget, however vague, represents a positive indicator as Week 1 approaches. It can be assumed that Mack won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals, but his regular-season outlook would brighten in a hurry if he's able to return to practice in short order. Per ESPN's Mike Wells, Jordan Wilkins "is the front-runner to start" if Mack isn't ready for the Colts' Sept. 9 contest against the Bengals.