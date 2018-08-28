Colts' Marlon Mack: Making progress
Coach Frank Reich noted Tuesday that Mack (hamstring) has made good progress over the last two days, Greg Rakestraw of Colts Radio Network reports.
Mack has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring Aug. 9, so this nugget, however vague, represents a positive indicator as Week 1 approaches. It can be assumed that Mack won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals, but his regular-season outlook would brighten in a hurry if he's able to return to practice in short order. Per ESPN's Mike Wells, Jordan Wilkins "is the front-runner to start" if Mack isn't ready for the Colts' Sept. 9 contest against the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...