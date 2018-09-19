Colts' Marlon Mack: Misses practice Wednesday
Mack (foot/hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Mack, who missed time after suffering a hamstring injury in the first game of the preseason, made his season debut this past Sunday against Washington, en route to starting and recording 10 carries for 34 yards and one reception for two yards. Per the report, Mack was checked out by team trainers at one point during Week 2's contest, but was able to return. At this stage, we'd expect Mack to be available to share work with Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines on Sunday against the Eagles, citing coach Frank Reich's Monday comments noting that Mack "did get a little banged up (in Week 2)," but is "fine."
