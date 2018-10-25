Colts' Marlon Mack: Missing from Thursday's practice
Mack (ankle) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Mack's non-participation is notable after he logged a limited practice session Wednesday. We'll have to see if his absence is precautionary, or indicative of a setback that could affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders. With Robert Turbin dealing with a shoulder injury, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are currently the Colts' healthiest options at running back.
