Mack (ankle) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Mack's non-participation is notable after he logged a limited practice session Wednesday. We'll have to see if his absence is precautionary, or indicative of a setback that could affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders. With Robert Turbin dealing with a shoulder injury, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are currently the Colts' healthiest options at running back.

