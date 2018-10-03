Mack (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Patriots, Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mack was unable to upgrade from limited practice participation on the the short week, so he'll be sidelined for a third straight contest. While Mack has been out, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines have handled most of the reps at running back, but both could see their snap counts threatened with Robert Turbin returning from a four-game suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories