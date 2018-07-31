Colts' Marlon Mack: Mostly working with starters
Mack has been the first running back to take reps with the starting offense at training camp practices, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.
This isn't to say Mack is dominating first-team reps, but rather that he's been the first player through the rotation, with Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Robert Turbin (suspension) mixing in thereafter in some order. Mack had offseason surgery to repair the torn shoulder labrum he played through for most of his rookie campaign, returning at full strength for the start of training camp after missing the entire offseason program. He's a clear favorite for the Week 1 starting job in what should be a vastly improved Colts offense, but expectations should be kept in check unless new head coach Frank Reich deviates from his stated intention to deploy a committee in the backfield.
