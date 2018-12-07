Mack said Friday he's the healthiest he has been all season, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

In addition to the hamstring injury that held him out for most of August and September, the second-year running back has dealt with a sprained ankle, an unspecified foot injury and a concussion. While it's promising to see Mack absent from the Week 14 injury report, he'll still have his hands full against a stingy Houston defense that surrenders just 3.7 yards per carry and 91.3 rushing yards per game. It doesn't help that the Colts are road underdogs.