Colts' Marlon Mack: Nabs first receiving score
Mack rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries and added 36 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Cincinnati.
Mack gave Indianapolis a brief lead late in the third quarter when he took a short crosser and raced to the end zone for a 24-yard score. It was the first receiving touchdown of his career. Mack's 14 touches were a career high, but it doesn't yet seem that Indianapolis is phasing Frank Gore out as Gore saw his second most touches of the season in Sunday with 20. The rookie has yet to see the ball more than the veteran thus far this season. Expect the split to continue to lean toward Gore, but Mack should get his shots in an offense that isn't set up to make big plays through the air.
