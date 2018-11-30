Coach Frank Reich said Mack still has one more step to clear in the NFL's concussion protocol before receiving the green light to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Based on Reich's comments, it seems safe to conclude that Mack needs to receive clearance from an independent neurologist -- the fifth and final step of the protocol -- before his availability is confirmed. Mack took a big step forward in his recovery by practicing fully Thursday and looks set to repeat that activity level Friday, as he was spotted on the field with a helmet. The Colts will reveal Mack's official status for the Week 13 contest shortly after practice concludes, but he seems likely to draw a questionable tag. If Mack does pass through the protocol prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, he'll likely be active for the contest and fill his usual role as the Colts' lead back.