Mack accounted for 51 rushing yards on 20 carries, while hauling in two of three targets for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Titans.

Coming off a season-opening performance in which he eclipsed his previous career best in rushing by more than 25 yards, Mack's dud against the Titans comes as a disappointment to those who believed that the 23-year-old was beginning to round himself into a consistent RB1. Evidenced by a third-place in rush defense during 2018 and proficient early-season play, Tennessee's front seven continues to be stout under the tutelage of coach Mike Vrabel. Mack may find more open lanes in Week 3 against a Jaguars defense that surrendered 4.2 yards per carry to Houston in its last time out.