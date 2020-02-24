Colts' Marlon Mack: Not discussing extension yet
Colts owner Jim Irsay denied reports about Mack discussing a contract extension with the team, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
This doesn't mean an extension isn't in play, but it does suggest the Colts have bigger offseason priorities, including a potential quarterback upgrade and convincing left tackle Anthony Castonzo not to retire. Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract, after averaging 75.7 and 77.9 rushing yards per game the past two years. His work on the ground has been solid, but he's missed multiple games in each of his three seasons, and his PFF grades for pass blocking and receiving have consistently been poor. The Indianapolis offense could benefit from adding a running back with a more balanced skill set, rather than rotating between Mack and passing-down specialist Nyheim Hines. It remains to seen if the Colts actually take that step, as there is a lot to be said for deploying a dirt-cheap rotation instead of using significant cap space or an early draft pick on the position.
