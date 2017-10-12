Colts' Marlon Mack: Not on injury report
Mack (elbow) does not appear on the Colts' Week 6 injury report.
Mack logged nine carries for 91 yards and a TD in Week 5's win over the 49ers, spurring hope from those who roster him that an expanded workload might be on tap for the 2017 fourth-rounder. While the strong effort should help keep Mack involved Monday night against the Titans, Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com relays that coach Chuck Pagano views Mack, who has missed some time this season, as a work in progress not quite ready to be an every-down or third-down back. Veteran Frank Gore remains atop the Colts' RB depth chart, with Robert Turbin also in the team's backfield mix.
