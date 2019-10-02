Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Not practicing Wednesday

Mack (ankle) wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mack's ankle injury has been downplayed, but his absence from practice Wednesday means that his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. Next up for the Colts' running back reps at practice in his absence are Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.

