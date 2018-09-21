Colts' Marlon Mack: Not spotted at practice Friday
Mack (foot/hamstring) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
We'll await the Colts' official injury report for added details, but after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Mack's chances of playing in Week 3 now appear cloudy at best based on his absence from the early portion of Friday's practice. Next up for the Colts' carries if he misses Sunday's game against the Eagles are Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines, in that order.
