Mack (foot/hamstring) was not present for Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

It remains to be see if the Colts are simply managing the running back's reps, given that he's dealing with foot and hamstring issues, or if he's actually in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles. What Mack does (or doesn't do) at practice Friday will thus be telling with regard to his Week 3 status.

