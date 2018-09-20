Colts' Marlon Mack: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Mack (foot/hamstring) was not present for Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
It remains to be see if the Colts are simply managing the running back's reps, given that he's dealing with foot and hamstring issues, or if he's actually in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles. What Mack does (or doesn't do) at practice Friday will thus be telling with regard to his Week 3 status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...