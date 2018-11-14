Colts' Marlon Mack: Not spotted at practice
Mack (foot) wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Per the report, it's "not uncommon for [Mack] to miss a practice or be limited during the week" before going on to play Sunday. That said, the running back's status now bears monitoring in the coming days. Mack played 34 of the Colts' 56 offensive snaps in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars, finishing with 12 carries for 29 yards and two receptions for nine yards. Those numbers represented a dip from his recently upward-trending production, but assuming he's available this weekend, Mack will look to turn things around against the Tennessee defense that bottled up the New England ground game in Week 10.
