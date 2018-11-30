Though listed as a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, Mack (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

While Mack is clearly trending in the right direction, he carries the official injury designation since he requires final clearance from an independent neurologist in order to gain medical clearance to suit up Sunday. If he is eventually cleared, he'd be in line to head the Colts' backfield in Week 13, with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in reserve.