Mack is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring strain, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sportsreports.

Mack limped off the field during Thursday's exhibition at Seattle, but the injury isn't considered to be serious. With the Colts' expected No. 1 back out of commission, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins will work with the first-team offense.

