Colts' Marlon Mack: Out against Seattle
Mack (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mack was able to do some individual work in practice this week, which suggests he may not be far off from returning. However, Robert Turbin will serve as starter Frank Gore's primary backup again this week, with Matt Jones working as the team's No. 3 running back.
More News
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...