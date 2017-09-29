Play

Mack (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mack was able to do some individual work in practice this week, which suggests he may not be far off from returning. However, Robert Turbin will serve as starter Frank Gore's primary backup again this week, with Matt Jones working as the team's No. 3 running back.

