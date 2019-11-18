Colts' Marlon Mack: Out for Week 12 after hand surgery

Coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Mack underwent a procedure to repair his fractured right hand, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. The running back has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans and is considered out indefinitely.

Considering the fracture is to the hand in which Mack typically carries the ball, playing through the injury with a cast on a short week was never a realistic outcome. Though the Colts aren't providing an estimated timeline for Mack's return, the expectation is that he'll be sidelined for multiple games following surgery. In his stead, Reich said that Jonathan Williams and Jordan Wilkins would likely share most of the carries, while pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines is slated to remain in his hybrid/change-of-pace role, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.