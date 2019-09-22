Colts' Marlon Mack: Overcomes calf issue in win
Mack rushed 16 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Mack came in saddled with a calf injury, but he still impressively managed to churn out 4.6 yards per carry and a long run of 26 yards. The 2017 fourth-round pick's four-yard touchdown run with 8:40 remaining also gave the Colts some valuable breathing room by extending their lead to 27-17 at the time. Mack's efficiency was a welcome sight after he averaged just 2.6 YPC in Week 2 against the Titans, and he'll look to build on Sunday's numbers versus the Raiders in Week 4.
