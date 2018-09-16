Mack (hamstring) rushed 10 times for 34 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 21-9 win over the Redskins.

As if a running back platoon wasn't bad enough, the Colts appear content to torture fantasy owners with a three-headed committee at the position. Mack's 10 carries tied Jordan Wilkins for the team lead, but Wilkins gained 61 rushing yards to Mack's 34. Change-of-pace back Nyheim Hines also got four carries and vultured an eight-yard touchdown.