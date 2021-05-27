Mack (Achilles) has been participating in athletic activities with the Colts during voluntary offseason workouts being held at team headquarters, but has not been seen participating in practice, The Athletic reports.

Mack suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon Week 1 and missed the remainder of the season. It sounds like he's on track to be ready by the start of training camp but is taking it slow this spring. If healthy, he'll slot in behind Jonathan Taylor to start the 2021 campaign, leaving him in line to fill a complementary role along with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.