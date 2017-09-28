Colts' Marlon Mack: Performs non-contact work
Mack (shoulder) donned a non-contact jersey and took part in drills during Thursday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Mack, but unless he's cleared to take contact during the team's final practice of the week Friday, his chances of suiting up in Week 4 against the Seahawks appear slim. Mack's probable absence would result in Robert Turbin serving as starter Frank Gore's primary backup, while the recently promoted Matt Jones would function as the team's No. 3 running back for the second straight week.
More News
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games...
-
NFL DFS Week 4: Avoid Julio
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
What you missed: TNF injury updates
Jordan Howard and Randall Cobb have both been battling injuries, but it looks like they'll...