Colts' Marlon Mack: Picks up 101 yards, score

Mack ran for 95 yards on 16 carries and added six yards on two catches during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers.

Mack had had a rough time of it in Weeks 14 and 15, but rebounded in a big way against Carolina's poor run defense. He plunged for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter and helped run out the game with a 30-yard rumble in the fourth quarter. Mack has run hot and cold this season, but has an opportunity to end the season on a high note. The Colts wrap up against the Jaguars Sunday, against whom Mack ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Week 11. His 7.8 yards per carry during that game stands as Mack's highest since Week 6 of the 2017 season.