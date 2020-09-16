The Colts placed Mack (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Mack is set to miss the remainder of the 2020 season after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars over the weekend. The season-ending injury comes at an unfortunate time for Mack, an impending free agent who was hoping to play well in the final year of his rookie deal and potentially cash in this spring. With Mack out of the mix, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Taylor steps in as the Colts' top ballcarrier, while Nyheim Hines could be in store for a heightened role as Indianapolis' top change-of-pace option out of the backfield. The Colts elevated receiver Daurice Fountain from the practice squad to take Mack's spot on the 53-man roster.