Colts' Marlon Mack: Poised for lead role
Coach Frank Reich said Mack is "our main guy" in the backfield, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 107.5 The Fan reports.
Reich said Nyheim Hines will retain his role on passing downs, while Jordan Wilkins, Spencer Ware and Jonathan Williams are all competing for a job to spell Mack on early downs. It sounds like the same idea as what we saw last season when Mack averaged 16.3 carries for 75.7 rushing yards per game, with 10 touchdowns (nine rushing) but just 17 receptions in 12 appearances. The 23-year-old running back seems to have made a full recovery from the hip injury he suffered during the playoffs, participating in mandatory minicamp this week.
