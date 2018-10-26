Colts' Marlon Mack: Practices fully, but listed as questionable
Mack (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.
Mack didn't practice Thursday, so his return to a full session Friday is very encouraging. The questionable designation does make it prudent to confirm his status for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, however. Assuming he's able to play this weekend, Mack would be in line to continue to head the Colts' rushing attack after logging 19 carries for 126 yards (both career-high marks) and a TD against the Bills in last Sunday's 37-5 win. Mack was also involved in the passing game to the tune of two catches on three targets for 33 yards and a score, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins were relegated to complementary roles in Week 7.
