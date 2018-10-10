Colts' Marlon Mack: Practices fully Wednesday
Mack (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.
Mack was ruled out last week after practicing in a limited fashion, so his return to a full session Wednesday is a big step that points toward him suiting up Sunday against the Jets, barring any setbacks. If he is able to return to action in Week 6, Mack would represent a speculative fantasy play, however, given that he'd likely share backfield work with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...