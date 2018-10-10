Mack (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Mack was ruled out last week after practicing in a limited fashion, so his return to a full session Wednesday is a big step that points toward him suiting up Sunday against the Jets, barring any setbacks. If he is able to return to action in Week 6, Mack would represent a speculative fantasy play, however, given that he'd likely share backfield work with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

