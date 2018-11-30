Mack (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Mack was able to log a full practice Thursday, and he will get some work in Friday for a second day in a row. He's not out of the woods yet in regards to his concussion, but the door is certainly open for him to play in Week 13. His official status for this week will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.

More News
Our Latest Stories