Mack (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site.

There has been pessimism regarding Mack's Week 1 availability up to this point, but he was able to get some work in at each of the Colts' three practice sessions this week, so he will at least have a chance to play in the season opener. The Colts' final injury report of the week will reveal if the Colts make a final call Friday, or leave the door open for him to play Sunday.