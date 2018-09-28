Colts' Marlon Mack: Practicing for third straight day
Mack (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Mack was able to get on the practice field for the third straight day Friday, so he will have a chance to return to action after sitting out the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Bengals. The Colts will provide an official update on Mack's availability for Week 4 after Friday's practice concludes.
