Colts' Marlon Mack: Practicing to start week
Mack (shoulder) appeared to be a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Mack only managed a pair of limited practice last week and ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's eventual 46-18 loss to the Seahawks. His return to a full practice suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against the 49ers, likely reprising his complementary role behind Frank Gore. Mack and Robert Turbin split backup work Weeks 1 and 2. The Indianapolis running game has been a disaster this season, with Gore's measly average of 3.1 yards per carry actually putting him ahead of Turbin (2.8), Mack (1.3) and Matt Jones (2.8).
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.