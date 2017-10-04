Mack (shoulder) appeared to be a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Mack only managed a pair of limited practice last week and ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's eventual 46-18 loss to the Seahawks. His return to a full practice suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against the 49ers, likely reprising his complementary role behind Frank Gore. Mack and Robert Turbin split backup work Weeks 1 and 2. The Indianapolis running game has been a disaster this season, with Gore's measly average of 3.1 yards per carry actually putting him ahead of Turbin (2.8), Mack (1.3) and Matt Jones (2.8).