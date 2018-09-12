Mack (hamstring) suited up for practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Given that Mack was a limited participant in practice this past Thursday and Friday, there's a solid chance he'll make his season debut Sunday against Washington if he's able to practice fully at some point this week. Jordan Wilkins led the Colts with 14 carries for 40 yards in Week 1, with Nyheim Hines chipping in five carries for 19 yards and seven catches for 33 yards. If Mack is cleared to play this week, he'd presumably reclaim his status as the team's backfield committee leader.

