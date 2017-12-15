Colts' Marlon Mack: Produces 14 rushing yards in loss
Mack carried six times for 14 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos.
Neither Mack nor Frank Gore got much work on the ground in a game that the Colts trailed in for the majority of the second half. The rookie hasn't topped 46 rushing yards since Week 3, but much of that lackluster production can be directly correlated to his lack of opportunity -- factoring in Thursday's workload Mack has only tallied double-digit carries once over the last nine contests. With the Colts playing out the string and Gore wrapping up his age-34 season, the 21-year-old could potentially see a bump in touches over the final two contests of the campaign.
