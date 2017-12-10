Colts' Marlon Mack: Produces 44 scrimmage yards
Mack carried seven times for 23 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional 21 yards during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Bills.
The offensive game plan centered around the ground game due to the ongoing snowstorm, allowing Mack to finish second on the team in touches and scrimmage yards. He still mustered just 3.3 yards per carry against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and saw Frank Gore touch the ball a whopping 37 times ahead of him. Mack should continue to play a part in Thursday's game against the Broncos, but the presence of Gore and the overall ineffectiveness of the Colts offense limits his fantasy appeal.
