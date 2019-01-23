Colts' Marlon Mack: Productive when healthy in 2018
Mack topped the 100-yard rushing mark four times this past season, en route to logging 195 carries for 908 yards and nine TDs to go along with 17 catches for 103 yards and a receiving score in 12 contests during the 2018 campaign.
The 2017 fourth-rounder saw his yards per carry average improve from 3.8 to 4.7 in his second NFL season, a mark aided by the Colts' much-improved offensive line. Though a hip injury forced Mack out of team's divisional-round loss to the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter, there has been nothing to suggest that the issue will impact his 2019 campaign. With QB Andrew Luck having re-proved his health and the team's run blocking looking up, Mack's fantasy prospects are on the rise, as he'll continue to head a solid young backfield that will also return change-of-pace option Nyheim Hines, as well as Jordan Wilkins.
