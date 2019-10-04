Colts' Marlon Mack: Questionable after full practice

Mack (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Mack was able to turn in a full practice Friday after sitting out sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but the Colts evidently still aren't certain that he'll be good to go for Week 5. Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the running back was similarly unsure about his status when he spoke to the media Friday, which could render Mack more of a game-time decision heading into the weekend. More information regarding whether or not Mack is trending toward suiting up may arrive before the first wave of games kick off Sunday, but he'll be a risky lineup option in the absence of additional news. Since the Colts and Texans are playing in the Sunday night game, Indianapolis won't have to offer official word on Mack's status until releasing its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.