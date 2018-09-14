Colts' Marlon Mack: Questionable for Sunday
Mack (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington.
Belying the designation was Mack taking in a full practice Friday, his first of the campaign. As such, there's a good chance he'll make his season debut Week 2. Coach Frank Reich told Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis that he feels "confident for the game that if Marlon is up, ready to go, we will use him accordingly." Even if Mack suits up, though, the Colts likely will split RB touches between him, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.