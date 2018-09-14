Mack (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington.

Belying the designation was Mack taking in a full practice Friday, his first of the campaign. As such, there's a good chance he'll make his season debut Week 2. Coach Frank Reich told Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis that he feels "confident for the game that if Marlon is up, ready to go, we will use him accordingly." Even if Mack suits up, though, the Colts likely will split RB touches between him, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.

