Mack (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Mack returned to practice Thursday for the first time since hurting his hamstring in the first preseason game. It would seem unlikely he'll play a major role this Sunday or even be active, but he did do more in practice this week than most expected. If Mack is sidelined this weekend, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines would serve as the team's backfield options in Week 1. Of that group, Wilkins would be the presumed starter, but the division of touches in the backfield is still uncertain.