Colts' Marlon Mack: Quiet as offense goes pass-heavy

Mack rushed 18 times for 44 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 more in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.

Mack couldn't find much running room, as Jacoby Brissett carried the offense with his arm, throwing four touchdowns. Expect better days ahead for the 23-year-old running back behind one of the league's better offensive lines, starting in Week 8 against the Broncos.