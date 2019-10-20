Colts' Marlon Mack: Quiet as offense goes pass-heavy
Mack rushed 18 times for 44 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 more in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.
Mack couldn't find much running room, as Jacoby Brissett carried the offense with his arm, throwing four touchdowns. Expect better days ahead for the 23-year-old running back behind one of the league's better offensive lines, starting in Week 8 against the Broncos.
