Colts' Marlon Mack: Quiet in shutout loss
Mack (concussion) rushed eight times for 27 yards and caught his lone target for six more in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville.
Mack cleared the concussion protocol ahead of this one, but the Colts looked reluctant to give him a heavy workload, instead opting to let Andrew Luck throw the ball 52 times. Indianapolis' starting running back had mustered 85-plus rushing yards in four of his previous six games, so a bounce-back effort is likely against the streaking Texans in Week 14.
