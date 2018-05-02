Colts' Marlon Mack: Recovering from labrum surgery
Colts general manger Chris Ballard revealed Tuesday that Mack played through a torn labrum in his shoulder as a rookie and underwent surgery during the offseason, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Ballard said Mack should be a full participant at the start of training camp, where he'll likely be the favorite for the lead role in a backfield that includes veterans Robert Turbin, Christine Michael and Josh Ferguson, along with rookies Nyheim Hines (fourth round) and Jordan Wilkins (fifth round). The Colts' decision to pass on running backs in the early rounds of the 2018 draft can be taken as a sign that the team isn't too worried about Mack's shoulder. The 2017 third-round pick was inconsistent yet promising while stuck behind Frank Gore last season, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry despite ripping off six gains of 20 or more yards among his 93 totes. New head coach Frank Reich recently mentioned that he'd be comfortable using a committee approach in the backfield.
More News
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Colts head coach open to RB commitee•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Preparing for larger role•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Gets four carries in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Produces 14 rushing yards in loss•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Produces 44 scrimmage yards•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...