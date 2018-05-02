Colts general manger Chris Ballard revealed Tuesday that Mack played through a torn labrum in his shoulder as a rookie and underwent surgery during the offseason, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ballard said Mack should be a full participant at the start of training camp, where he'll likely be the favorite for the lead role in a backfield that includes veterans Robert Turbin, Christine Michael and Josh Ferguson, along with rookies Nyheim Hines (fourth round) and Jordan Wilkins (fifth round). The Colts' decision to pass on running backs in the early rounds of the 2018 draft can be taken as a sign that the team isn't too worried about Mack's shoulder. The 2017 third-round pick was inconsistent yet promising while stuck behind Frank Gore last season, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry despite ripping off six gains of 20 or more yards among his 93 totes. New head coach Frank Reich recently mentioned that he'd be comfortable using a committee approach in the backfield.