Mack (Achilles) is making progress in his rehab and on track for full clearance by the tentative start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mack suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon Week 1 of the 2020 campaign, paving the way for Jonathan Taylor to operate as Indianapolis' top between-the-tackles option right out of the gate. The 25-year-old appears destined to hit free agency mid-March, so giving teams confidence in his health will be key to his contract prospects. Though Mack could have a tough time earning a multi-year deal with substantial guaranteed money, he shouldn't have much trouble drawing interest from teams in need of a reliable tailback. He's just one year removed from a 1,091-yard rushing season, in which he also scored eight times on the ground across 14 appearances.