Colts' Marlon Mack: Remains in 'monitoring' phase

Coach Frank Reich said Monday the Colts will "just monitor" Mack (hand) and "see how it (his recovery) goes" this week before determining whether or not he can return to action Sunday at Tampa Bay, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Mack broke his right hand Week 1 versus the Jaguars and hasn't practiced or played in the interim. On Monday, Reich also mentioned Mack made "good progress" last week, but it remains to be seen if it was enough to be cleared for on-field work. Wednesday's injury report could give the first indication that a return is possible Week 14. If Mack doesn't play this weekend, Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams will share the workload out of the Colts' backfield yet again.