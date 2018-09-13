Mack (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

That marks four straight limited sessions for Mack, but he's still not a lock to play Sunday against Washington. That said, his outlook on that front would brighten if he is able to log a full practice Friday. In Mack's Week 1 absence, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines effectively split the Colts' backfield duties, with Wilkins leading the way on the ground with 14 carries for 40 yards, while Hines made a mark in PPR formats by catching seven passes for 33 yards.

