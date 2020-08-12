Coach Frank Reich noted Wednesday that Mack is still viewed as the Colts' starting running back, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

That said, with second-round draft pick Jonathan Taylor also in the mix, Reich continues to suggest that the team will likely employ a one-two backfield punch in 2020. "We're gonna continue to take the same approach we have, where it's week in and week out, hot hand, all of those things," Reich indicated when discussing how the team's running back touches might be divided. Mack rushed for 1,091 yards last season, while logging a 4.4 yards per carry average, but Taylor's combination of skill and draft capital make him the favorite to eventually emerge with the lead role, even if a committee technically headed by Mack is how things proceed early on this season.