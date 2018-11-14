Colts' Marlon Mack: Rested Wednesday
The Colts listed Mack's absence from practice Wednesday as not injury-related.
The foot issue that limited Mack some at practice last week was not cited Wednesday, which puts the running back in line to head the Colts' Week 11 backfield. Prior to his 12-carry, 29-yard effort against the Jaguars in Week 10, Mack's fantasy stock had been on the rise. While the Titans defense thwarted the Patriots' run game last weekend, Mack still remains a fantasy bounce-back candidate, considering his undisputed perch atop his team's running back depth chart and the likelihood that he sees more than a dozen carries against Tennessee on Sunday.
More News
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Not spotted at practice•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Makes minimal impact versus Jaguars•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Cleared for Week 10 action•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Remains limited at practice•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Working with training staff•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...