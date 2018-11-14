The Colts listed Mack's absence from practice Wednesday as not injury-related.

The foot issue that limited Mack some at practice last week was not cited Wednesday, which puts the running back in line to head the Colts' Week 11 backfield. Prior to his 12-carry, 29-yard effort against the Jaguars in Week 10, Mack's fantasy stock had been on the rise. While the Titans defense thwarted the Patriots' run game last weekend, Mack still remains a fantasy bounce-back candidate, considering his undisputed perch atop his team's running back depth chart and the likelihood that he sees more than a dozen carries against Tennessee on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories