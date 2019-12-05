Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Returns to full practice

Mack (hand) practiced fully Thursday.

Mack was limited Wednesday, so his full participation Thursday suggests that he'll suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, barring any setbacks. Friday's final Week 14 injury report will reveal whether the running back -- who hasn't played since Week 11 -- will be listed as questionable, or free of an injury designation heading into the weekend.

