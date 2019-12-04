Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Returns to limited practice session

Mack (hand) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Mack, who's bouncing back from a fractured right hand that he suffered in Week 11, has a chance to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, per coach Frank Reich. In his absence, Jonathan Williams, as well as Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, have handled the Colts' rushing duties, but once he's up to speed, Mack figures to reclaim his status as Indy's top back.

