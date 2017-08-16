Colts' Marlon Mack: Returns to practice
Mack (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Mack missed several practices last week and the Colts' first preseason game, though the shoulder injury isn't thought to be serious. Head coach Chuck Pagano has raved about his performance in training camp, but Mack will likely need to showcase his talents in a preseason game if he's going to climb the depth chart early in the season. He's currently battling Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson for touches in the backfield behind Gore.
More News
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Misses Sunday's game•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Injures shoulder•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Draws praise from coach•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Begins camp as No. 4 running back•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Sits out minicamp with undisclosed injury•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Makes positive first impression•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...